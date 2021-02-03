Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Moose and Chris Bey defeating Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer in the main event, drew 173,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #118 on the Cable Top 150 and #129 for the night in viewership.

The NBA game between the Celtics and the Kings at 10pm on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing just 1.726 million viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.557 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 in the key demo.

Big Sky on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.58 rating. NCIS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.077 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.