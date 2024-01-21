You’re gonna wanna tune into TBS next Wednesday night.

Around 8’ish.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the commentary trio of Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly ran down the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for what is an incredibly stacked show next Wednesday night at 8/7c on TBS is Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page, Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland, Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta, as well as Toni Storm, Deonna Purrazzo going face-to-face for a special interview.

Also announced for the show is The Acclaimed vs. The Mogul Embassy for the AEW Trios Championships, Adam Copeland’s latest “Cope Open” against Minoru Suzuki, and we will hear from Sting & Darby Allin.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.