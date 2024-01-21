Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso)
Jinder Mahal defeated Ricochet
The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) (w/ Ivy Nile) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile
Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a street fight, Dominik Mysterio gets involved but ends up costing Priest the match
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa
Becky Lynch, Michin (Mia Yim) & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka & Kairi Sane)
Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a bull rope match