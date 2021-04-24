On Friday, WWE announced the newest class of international WWE Performance Center recruits.

Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George was part of the class and took to Instagram to comment on it.

George wrote, “It’s official! Signed with @wwe @wweindia. Hope to make you guys proud.”

She added the following in her Instagram Story (h/t LockerRoom.in):

“Big Thank you to everyone. Honestly, it’s just the beginning of lots and lots of hard work. Thank you all for the support and love. I hope to do my very best to keep you all entertained and proud. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me get stronger and better. Love to my family and friends and thanking God most of all for this new chapter.”