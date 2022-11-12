The official WWE NXT Twitter account has announced that Indus Sher (Veer & Sanga) will be in action on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. This is the duo’s first matchup since returning to the NXT brand. It is unknown who they will be facing.

UPDATED LINEUP:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes sign contract for their November 22 title match

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match

* Indus Sher In Action