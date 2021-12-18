WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase had been heavily involved in the NXT feud between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes, which saw the 67-year old legend take a bump on NXT TV.

According to Fightful Select, the original plan was for a number of security guards to catch DiBiase during his bump so he did not have to sustain too much damage. However, the former world champion insisted on taking the bump the old fashioned way so he could make Knight look as good as possible.

The report later mentions that DiBiase had nothing but good things to say about Knight and Grimes, and that they were both extraordinarily easy to work with.

