MLW issued the following press release announcing that Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo will be taking on wXw World Women’s Champion AVa Everett in a title versus title fight at the July 8th Never Say Never event from Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced MLW World Featherweight Champion “God Queen” Delmi Exo vs. wXw World Women’s Champion “Y2Kutie” Ava Everett in a title versus title fight at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

An interpromotional title fight has been signed and sealed with historic implications it goes down LIVE on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Fresh off of ending Taya Valkyrie’s 1-year reign, Delmi Exo defends her new MLW World Featherweight Championship in a title versus title match against Germany’s wXw World Women’s Champion Ava Everett.

Taking to social media, wXw World Women’s Champion Ava Everett called out the new MLW Champ Exo, wasting no time to stir it up — and it worked. Exo wants Ava in the ring and doesn’t want to waste time and told MLW officials to “make it happen”. MLW and wXw officially quickly made arrangements and now the unprecedented interpromotional title fight is a go.

“Y2Kutie” Ava Everett has been a force in Germany’s premier organization and a history maker.

The first ever 2-time wXw World Women’s Champion, Everett has another world title in her sights: the MLW World Featherweight Championship. This influencer looks to redefine the game and in the process get the clout and go from the “Y2Kutie” to the “Y2Undisputed”.

However Everett will have to topple the “God Queen” in order to take the MLW World Featherweight title. Undefeated in singles competition, Exo has quickly become one of MLW’s most popular and impressive champions. With momentum on her side, now Exo’s quest to dominate the division reaches a new challenge.

Both champions are hunting for history but only one can become a double champion live and exclusively on FITE+ streaming worldwide.

Will we have a double crown champion anointed July 8? Never Say Never!

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship

The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling

Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

MLW World Featherweight Title vs. wXw World Women’s Title:

Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett

B3CCA performs LIVE!

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

O’Shay Edwards debut

Gene Snisky in action!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Willie Mack

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

Plus MORE

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.