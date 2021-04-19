Ivelisse hasn’t appeared on any AEW programming lately and her tag-team partner, Diamante, has been working singles matches on AEW Dark.

It was reported there was recently an issue backstage between her and several of the coaches. She later announced she had been “let go” by AEW after speaking up about her mistreatment.

She spoke about her release in an interview with Lucha Libre Online (translation via Luis Pulido).

“Nothing that I said wasn’t true, obviously, but everything I said in that day came from a place with a lot of pain for what was going on that day,” said Ivelisse. “Honestly, about the type of person I prefer not to speak about because I do not like negativity and I, literally, use my social media 99.9% of the time in character to promote everything I do, whether that be my matches or my storylines. Specifically, with that, I said it with a lot of emotion and, I won’t go into a lot of detail of what went on and what led to that (her release), but I know that it has to do that us women still have a lot of struggles in having a voice. All over the world, we have a problem in having a voice that is seemed as valid in everything around the world, specially in wrestling.”

She continued to talk about what sparked her release:

“That I cannot answer. Only they can answer that, but as I have been saying. As women, we struggle in our voice in general; I believe that it a denominator as to why the veteran women’s wrestlers don’t receive the same value and respect in wrestling. When I saw that they released Mickie James, that I couldn’t believe it, but with my experience as a women’s wrestler in the world of Pro-Wrestling for 17 years, and also everything that has happened, I believe that the few veteran women’s wrestlers left do not receive the same treatment they deserve, and not just me, others too. Literally, here I could see the same issue in a match I saw recently involving another veteran, so that is one of the more critical denominators in the bigger picture.”

Ivelisse once again called out Thunder Rosa during the interview after she first did it on social media the day of her release.