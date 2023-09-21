Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, was formed after the Raw Women’s Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Since then, they have held the Women’s Tag Team Titles during their year-long run together.
At SummerSlam 2023, SKY became the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.
SKY revealed in an interview with Tokyo Sports that her WWE deal was set to expire a month after SummerSlam 2022 before she agreed to return.
“I thought about it (returning to Japan). It wasn’t that I didn’t like America, but that if there was nothing I could do here, I thought that if I went to Japan, there would be more things I could do… and I have grown a lot since I left Japan, so I was confident that I could show a different kind of work in Japan this time. It was my policy not to give up… I set a goal to work hard until the contract was over, and I stayed there for about a year. I appeared at SummerSlam (2022) when my contract was about to end in one month.”