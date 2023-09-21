Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, was formed after the Raw Women’s Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Since then, they have held the Women’s Tag Team Titles during their year-long run together.

At SummerSlam 2023, SKY became the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

SKY revealed in an interview with Tokyo Sports that her WWE deal was set to expire a month after SummerSlam 2022 before she agreed to return.