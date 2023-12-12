AEW star Jack Perry filed for “A Boy and His Dinosaur” and “Jurassic Express” trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 11.

The trademarks are listed for entertainment and clothing purposes. Here are the descriptions:

“Mark For: Jurassic Express™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.” “Mark For: A Boy and His Dinosaur™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Perry has been off television following his suspension due to his backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In.