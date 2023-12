Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight. This will be the fallout edition of NXT from last Saturday’s Deadline PLE.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Noam Dar, & Oro Mensah) vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley

NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament begins

Nikkita Lyons appearance