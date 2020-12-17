Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie in WWE) spoke to SK Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Inside SKoop.
During it, he talked about why Ric Flair left WWE in 1993 to go back to WCW. He joined the company in 1991. Here is what he had to say:
He expected a lot out of the business but he gave a lot to the business. Everywhere in his younger career before he got to the WWF [WWE], he was a Superstar in every territory he went, so he was used to that treatment. He was used to having that main spot on top when he went to those small territories, so I assume in WWE he thought he had that kind of position in the business… that he would be a main, main, main top guy.