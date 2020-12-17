Mike Chioda was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

During the interview, the veteran referee noted that he’s not under a full-time deal with AEW, but rather is only working for the promotion on a part-time basis.

Right now, it’s not a done deal, a full-time deal,” Chioda revealed. “Right now, it’s part-time deal, which is great for me right now. I love the vibe there. AEW has a fantastic vibe with Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho and a lot of guys, Jake Hager over there and stuff. You got some good old school talent, FTR, and you got some young talent that is amazing there. It was kind of weird.

I feel green sitting around looking at all this talent that’s upcoming because I’ve been watching the show on TNT, of course, before I started. I think they really got a good thing going on there with Tony Khan, and Cody Rhodes and them guys.