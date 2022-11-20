Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line.

Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero, right by her side. Meanwhile…Cargill entered as Thundercat, and quickly went after Rose, who has been holding her TBS title hostage for weeks. The match showcased both competitor’s incredible strength, but in the end Cargill managed to retain the title after hitting her Jaded finisher. She is now 42-0 in AEW.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The incredible power of TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/T9SuyZXrfq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

