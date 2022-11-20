Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Chris Jericho defending the Ring of Honor World Championship against Sammy Guevara, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson in a fatal-four-way matchup.
The match began with Jericho and Guevara teaming up on the Blackpool Combat Club members, but eventually Guevara would break up a pin on Jericho and the contest would kick into the next gear as an official four-way. Each man had an opportunity to win the title on multiple occasions, but in the end The Ocho hit a sneaky Judas Effect on Claudio, who he then pinned to retain the title.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
