Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the highly-anticipated return of The Elite (Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks), who have not competed since ALL OUT back in September. The group looked to recapture the trios titles from the team that was crowned champions in their absence, the Death Triangle (Lucha Bros & PAC).

The match was as exciting a contest as one would imagine, but in a shocking turn of events it would be the Death Triangle who would emerge victorious thanks to Rey Fenix using a hammer on Kenny Omega and cradling the Cleaner for the upset win. Highlights from the matchup are below.

A brave Nick Jackson of the @youngbucks! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/tqHo9dPg7V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Is that Good Night for #DeathTriangle?! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/sd86MGEZOI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Full results to Full Gear can be found here.