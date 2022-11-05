AEW superstar Jade Cargill joined Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where the TBS champion discussed a number of different topics, including her thoughts on her recent Twitter exchange with popular rapper Bow Wow (fka Lil Bow Wow), and how she would annihilate him inside the ring. Highlights from the interview are below.

Feels like Bow Wow disrespected her:

“I wouldn’t care less if it’s inside the ring or outside the ring. I have something to say, I feel he’s very disrespectful. I have a family. For him to pry in and try to play victim and be funny about it. I would love to see him come here and try that stuff in person, in my face. I promise you, he would never step to me and say any of the words, half the words, that he says.”

Says she would crush Bow Wow in five minutes:

“Of course he’s trying to make a joke out of it, I thought it was funny, it was hilarious. As far as Bow Wow in the ring, if Tony (Khan) would let me take him, I would. That would be another five minute match and I think you guys are tired of those. Am I right?”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)