WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was headlined by Gunther successfully defending his Intercontinental championship against lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio. Check out the full list below.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman took to Twitter after today’s Crown Jewel event, where the former DX member praised Logan Paul for his performance in the main event against Roman Reigns. Waltman writes, “Logan Paul is a hell of a Pro Wrestler already. His technique is sharp as F. He stays in the moment & he’s really good at the detail stuff.”