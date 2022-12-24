Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS champion.

The Baddies leader defeated VertVixen on this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage, which saw Cargill secure the victory after connecting with a devastating pump kick. She is now 45-0 under the AEW banner.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill makes her way to the ring for this TBS Championship Eliminator Match here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ZUyx1Qfryp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022

Huge pump kick by TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill and she remains undefeated, now at 45-0! Tune in to #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash on TNT! pic.twitter.com/dnFOIpnpCu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022

Full results to Rampage can be found here.