Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS champion.
The Baddies leader defeated VertVixen on this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage, which saw Cargill secure the victory after connecting with a devastating pump kick. She is now 45-0 under the AEW banner.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill makes her way to the ring for this TBS Championship Eliminator Match here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ZUyx1Qfryp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022
The power of TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill on display!
It's #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash on TNT! pic.twitter.com/K6vRfbI7uG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022
Huge pump kick by TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill and she remains undefeated, now at 45-0!
Tune in to #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash on TNT! pic.twitter.com/dnFOIpnpCu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022
