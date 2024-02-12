There has been a large pro wrestling presence during the commercials on tonight’s NFL Super Bowl LVIII game.

During the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs to crown this year’s NFL Super Bowl Champions, multiple commercials featuring past and current pro wrestling legends have aired.

As noted, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sported a mullet for an ad for Kawasaki.

Also appearing in an ad that aired before the game is WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, who appeared with Aubrey Plaza in a Mountain Dew commercial.

Jade Cargill in the Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial pic.twitter.com/CgnPLd3jE5 — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 12, 2024

WWE Hall of Fame legend of the Celebrity Wing, Arnold Schwarzenegger, appeared in a State Farm “Agent State Farm” commercial during the Super Bowl.

Now showing: Agent State Farm, the full extended cut. @Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/Me1o48esfi — State Farm (@StateFarm) February 12, 2024

Finally, WWE legend John Cena appeared in a FanDuel commercial and poked fun at NFL legend Rob Gronkowski.