Kazuchika Okada is preparing to end his tenure in NJPW as he is set to leave the promotion and embark on the next phase of his successful career in the United States.

Okada will be joining AEW once he fulfills his commitments with NJPW. The exact date of his debut with All Elite Wrestling is still unknown.

NJPW has announced Okada’s final two matches, which will take place at the New Beginning in Sapporo events on February 23 and 24.

Okada will team up with Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH during the first show to face Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, and Callum Newman. The following night, he will join forces with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ishii, Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI to take on Matt Riddle, Cobb, Great-O-Khan, Henare, and Akira.