Jade Cargill has remained one of AEW’s most dominant superstars.

The Baddies leader currently holds a 47-0 record since her 2021 debut and has run through a slew of top opponents including Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale, Leyla Hirsch, and Athena to name a few.

More importantly, Cargill is the inaugural TBS champion and has just reached a new milestone with the title. Today marks one-year since she won the TBS title tournament and her run doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. She will defend the gold on this Friday’s Battle of the Belts V special against Skye Blue.