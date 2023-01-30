Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared his thoughts on The Kliq and more. Here are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Kliq:

“I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t part of The Kliq. I’ve never been a cliquey guy, man. I don’t believe in cliques. I think they’re wrong, I think they’re wrong for the business. Friendship is one thing, but when you start trying to run a company by your influence and forcing people to do things that they don’t want done because you have the power, it’s not good.”

