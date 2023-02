Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Bray Wyatt for the work he’s been doing in WWE.

“He’s freaking people out. Here this guy is putting this s*** together that makes you think, ‘F**k, this is real.’ Oh, Bray’s wonderful. He’s got a lot to do yet, hopefully, he’ll get enough room to let him do it.”

