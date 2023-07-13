Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast. Here are the highlights:

On WWE not stopping Over The Edge 1999 after Owen Hart fell to his death while making his ring entrance:

“I think, yes, they should have stopped the pay-per-view. A death in that ring should stop everything just out of respect for the one that’s fallen. You know, man, what a shitty question. I hate that question.”

On whether he would have joined The Four Horsemen in 1986 if he didn’t go to WWE:

“I wouldn’t have considered being a Four Horseman. You know, they were a group thing. I couldn’t improve in groups.”

