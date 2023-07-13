Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the Main Event Mafia faction in TNA Wrestling on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Booker T, who was also in the group while reflecting on teaming together. Here are the highlights:

On Booker T:

“One of the most entertaining wrestlers in the history of the business. It was a blast [working with him]. Booker had more fun than anybody else. It’s like he was trying new things, and He could, right, there was no pressure Stepping outside the box. He was doing a lot of that, and I was impressed by it.”

On teaming with Booker T:

“Oh, God. We would’ve had a blast. We would’ve been hilarious together especially if we didn’t get along. I mean, right? Booker and I could do some funny ass stuff.”

