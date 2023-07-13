WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan and will air live on Peacock. WWE hasn’t announced any matches officially, but they have an internal card in place.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that Finn Balor challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title is planned for the show.

Rollins successfully retained the title over Balor at this month’s Money in the Bank PLE. The following are the reported matches being planned for SummerSlam:

– Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

– Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

– Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

– GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

– Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the World Women’s Championship

– Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

– Logan Paul vs. Ricochet