WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made an appearance on Out of Character to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Crowds still singing his entrance music after it ends:

“It’s not even adrenaline. It’s almost the opposite. It’s like this soothing experience because the song has a haunting quality to it and so when they’re singing the song in the darkness and I peek through my eyelids sometimes to see if the flashlights are on, and I get the flashlight, it’s very ambient. It almost takes me out of the element, almost out of the, kind of like the big fight feel, in a way. I know it adds to it for them like a live experience. It really amps it up for them, but for me, I just get so relaxed.”

Defending the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker in NXT:

“Bron was a hell of an opponent. I was really happy to get down there and get in the ring with him and kind of chit chat with a lot of the other guys and girls and see what they’re experiencing on a day to day basis. It was cool. I felt a lot of hunger to get to the next level. I was happy to see that. I think we had gone through a period in NXT where there was a lot of complacency before talking about, ‘I just would rather stay in NXT. I don’t even want to go to the main roster’, and this and that. That always kind of rubbed me the wrong way. So when I went down there this past time, I felt a different energy. I felt like people were very excited to come to the main roster. They were very excited to come to RAW or SmackDown and kind of take their careers to the next level and that got me pretty hyped.”

