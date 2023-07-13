The Creed Brothers may be staying in WWE NXT for a while longer than what fans had speculated after they lost a “Loser Leaves Town” Match to the Dyad last week on NXT.

This seemed to put an end to their NXT run, as WWE officials have been high on them for a while. It was reported last week that some people in WWE thought they were getting called up, while others thought it was an angle.

This week on NXT, two masked men in Dyad masks were behind Ivy Nile in a promo taped backstage.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the two men were The Creeds, and they’re staying in NXT for now. Meltzer speculated that The Creeds might perform under masks for a while until being revealed as part of the storyline.