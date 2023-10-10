Jake Roberts, speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Snake Pit,’ discussed a wide variety of topics, including mass layoffs in WWE, the most recent slew of which came just last month, his advice for wrestlers that have fallen down the card, and more. Here are some highlights:

On WWE’s mass talent cuts, how one can take it positively:

“It’s an evil f**king business. But hey, look at it this way. It might be your biggest break. You never know.”

Advice for wrestlers that have fallen down the card:

“Starting over, man. I guess it was a lot easier for me because back in my day, we started over every time you moved from territory to territory. So you had to learn how to fit in. Well, there’s still a place for you guys in wrestling. Just not with WWE. Look around you, you’ll see what I’m talking about. Go get it.”

On his opinion as to who is the greatest tag team of all time:

“Well if you go by money, you’d have to say the Road Warriors. But if I went any other way, it’d be the Rock n Roll Express… they’re still killing it.”

(h/t 411mania)