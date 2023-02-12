Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has had a wild life in the pro wrestling business.

As a heel, he had his fair share of strange interactions with fans and even some scary ones.

The wrestling legend recently had an interview with Derricks Reptiles and during it recalled a time when he was wrestling Sting and got shot at by a fan.

“Craziest one would have been in Dallas, Texas. I was wrestling Sting. A guy stood up in the ninth row, reached in his jacket. [He] pulled out a pistol and started shooting at me. He got three shots off. Missed me. That’s about as crazy as it gets. I jumped my ass out of that ring, got underneath the ring and hid.”

