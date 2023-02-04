Jake Roberts will forever be synonymous with Dante, the real snake he used during the height of his run with WWE. However, the last time a real snake was used was in AEW, and it did not make the studio executives happy.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where he discusses potentially using an animatronic snake, an idea he can 100% get behind. Highlights from the pod can be found below.

Talks potentially using an animatronic snake puppet:

To have the snake move like a snake and come up and open its mouth and all that sh*t … I would love that. I wouldn’t mind traveling with that, put it in a small suitcase and throw it overhead.

Says WarnerMedia won’t let them use a real snake again:

They’re not going to let a snake back in the ring, period. They were really pissed off that we used the snake. I guess they told us that wasn’t going to be allowed but we tried to do it anyway, they came down hard.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)