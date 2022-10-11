On the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about his WrestleMania IV matchup against Ravishing Rick Rude, and how at some point during the bout, he swung his snake Damien at Ivana Trump, who was sitting in the front row next to Donald Trump. Highlights are below.

Recalls swinging the snake at Ivana Trump when he was at ringside for his Mania IV match:

“I remember Ivana (Trump) sitting at ringside not even looking at the ring. She had her little champagne glass with the bottle, you know, the big bottle in the cooler, and she turned her chair sideways. Donald’s going crazy for the match and she’s just sipping. She won’t even look. So that’s the reason that happened at the end whenever I came out on her side and I grabbed a snake and I swung it at her, and she pushed her chair too far back and she fell backwards.”

Says Ivana tried to hire two guards to beat him up, something that Donald Trump later confirmed:

“I found out at WrestleMania VII that she actually tried to hire two of her guards to come into my hotel room and beat the fu**ing sh*t out of me, and Donald affirmed it. Donald loves me. I don’t know if it’s just because of that, but he loves me, and I’m so glad.”

