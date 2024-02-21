TNA star Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about his decision to re-sign with the company for the foreseeable future. Something also reveals that his newest deal came together in minutes after speaking with former TNA President, Scott D’Amore. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his decision to return to TNA:

Man, it was awesome, but also scary. Kind of like leaving the coop and being on your own, but it was very cool to do. It was like almost something I felt like I had to do, right? I think in doing so, it gave them more respect for me. I think it gave me more respect for them. I think I got to build my name a little more. I’m gonna be honest, throughout, I didn’t necessarily want to leave, but I thought I had to. So coming back was relatively easy. I was talking to Josh Alexander a little bit before just throughout that year or so we’d communicate. Like, ‘Hey, how are things going? What do you want to do?’ I still wanted to be in TNA, but time wasn’t right, time wasn’t right. Whatever.

Says he and former TNA President Scott D’Amore came together on a deal in minutes: