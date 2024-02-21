The DECAY (Rosemary & Havok) recently joined PW Mania for an in-depth interview about the current state of the Knockouts Division, as well as their thoughts on TNA rebranding from the IMPACT name. Elsewhere, they also hype up the promotion’s No Surrender premium live event happening this weekend. Highlights are below.

On TNA Wrestling returning:

Havok: The rebranding, the rebirth, or as Rosemary put it, the resurrection of TNA. Those three letters hold a very special place in my cold, black heart. This has been my home for a very long time, and it is a place where broken toys and misfits can go to play, battle, and put on one of the best television shows in all of television.

Thoughts on the TNA Knockouts Division:

Rosemary: It ties back to the answer about Masha and Kelly. There’s no sense in testing yourself against a perceived inferior opponent. This entire company has always been encouraging and growing. It’s no secret that obviously, women’s wrestling is going to be behind in accordance with men’s wrestling because it hasn’t had the time to catch up to that. But it’s getting there quickly. Women are starting to find that they are capable of just as much as men, perhaps more. Women’s tag team wrestling is still a fledgling division. Tag team form is very different from a singles match, and it’s an entirely different structure to learn. So, to put together different tag teams who maybe haven’t studied tag team wrestling and put them in matches with people who have studied tag team wrestling, you can only get better in that environment. This is all about training and elevating each other. We want to face the best. Masha and Kelly are the best. However, Dani and Jody don’t have long to go. Right now, they need to get their priorities straight, instead of having little human squabbles.

Havok: To just add to Rosemary’s point, we do have the best women’s division on television today and I will stand by that statement boldly. Jordynne Grace is our Knockouts World Champion, and that’s by no fluke. Look at her, she’s a specimen. She’s one of the most amazing specimens of a human being that I have ever seen. She proves herself time and again, breaking barriers in the past month of things we never thought we’d see in pro wrestling, let alone women’s wrestling. We do have the best women’s division, and we welcome it. I would even welcome more teams coming in and challenging us. As Rosemary said, we want to play, and we want to play with the absolute best.