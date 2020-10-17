Pro-wrestling superstar and current NWA tag champion James Storm recently released a photo on his Twitter revealing that he had been training with Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne. The Cowboy, who had a brief stint with NXT back in 2015, says that Rousey’s respect for the wrestling business is second to none, and even compares it to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Storm writes, “Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does.”

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

Rousey has not appeared for WWE since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Rumors have circulated that she recently signed a contract extension with WWE, but that has not been confirmed by Rousey or WWE.

Stay tuned.