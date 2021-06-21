Ring of Honor has announced that top company superstars and former 11-time tag team champions Mark and Jay Briscoe will clash once again, this time in a special matchup on their family farm. The bout will air on the ROH TV episode that gets broadcast the weekend of Saturday July 3rd.

The brothers last faced off on the special 500th episode of ROH TV, where Mark won via countout. The reason this match is happening is that Jay and Mark were unhappy with each other after their tag team loss to EC3 and Flip Gordon, with their father, Papa Briscoe, demanding that they settle their differences in a “Fight On The Farm.”

