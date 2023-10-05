The first match has been confirmed for AEW Full Gear.

Jay White will face MJF for the AEW World Title at the event, which takes place on November 18th from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. The Switchblade challenged The Devil on this evening’s Dynamite after taking him out with a Blade Runner. MJF immediately accepted.

.@JayWhiteNZ wants to prove it's winning time inside the Forum at #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/8nEL6VSlAj — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 5, 2023

Jay White hit the Blade Runner on MJF and threw down a challenge! November 18! The KIA Forum in Los Angeles!#SwitchBlade vs. MJF! For the #AEW World Championship! MJF's response? YOU'RE ON!!!! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/JNE1Rbdprg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

