AEW has announced several matchups for the October 10th edition of Dynamite, which takes place on a Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs taking its normal spot next Wednesday. The change means that AEW will be going head-to-head with NXT, who has already stacked the deck against AEW by bringing in John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and potentially, Roman Reigns.

Check out AEW’s early lineup below.

-Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

-Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

-Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Stricklan, winner receives a shot at the TNT Championship