Wardlow is back.

The former three-time TNT Champion has been out of action since the June 5th edition of AEW Collision, where he lost the TNT title to Luchasaurus. Mr. Mayhem came back with a vengeance on this evening’s edition of Dynamite. He faced Griff Garrison, who he defeated in minutes after hitting a series of powerbombs.

Wardlow just decimated Griff Garrison with a POWERBOMB SYMPHONY in a surprise return! Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealWardlow | @griffgarrison1 pic.twitter.com/6z5822bwYU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

