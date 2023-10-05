CMLL recently revealed that Tessa Blanchard will be a part of the upcoming CMLL Grand Prix event, on October 27 in Mexico City.

Blanchard will be joining forces with Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, La Catalina, Johnnie Robbie, Makoto, Sumie Sakai, and Mei Suruga to form Team World. On the opposing side, Team Mexico will include notable names like Marcela, Lluvia, La Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Dark Silueta, Skadi, Hera, and Sanley.

This marks Tessa’s debut in CMLL, having previously competed in AAA and participated in various independent promotions since her wrestling return in 2022. She briefly stepped away from wrestling in 2020 to focus on her education.

Blanchard’s departure from IMPACT in 2020 was marred by controversy as she was stripped of the IMPACT World Title amid allegations of bullying and racist comments, which she vehemently denied, as well as refusal to defend the title during the pandemic. She also had a falling out with WOW Women of Wrestling after being initially announced as one of the company’s main faces for the new season. However, she recently reconciled with La Rosa Negra, with whom she had a highly publicized dispute earlier this year.