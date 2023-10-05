Rey Fenix is still your AEW International Champion.

The Lucha Bro defeated Nick Jackson on this evening’s edition of Dynamite, where he picked up the win after trapping Jackson in a cradle pin. This marks his second successful defense since he won the title from Jon Moxley at Dynamite Grand Slam. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

May the rivalry between #AEW Originals, Nick Jackson and Rey Fenix, never end! Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMX | #NickJackson pic.twitter.com/K1YOrYEGs7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

Rey Fenix and Nick Jackson are giving everything they have to win tonight! Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMX | #NickJackson pic.twitter.com/1KJ7OQ3zdU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

How did Rey Fenix kick out?!? Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMX | #NickJackson pic.twitter.com/tKbV4LCHrS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.