AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of its flagship program, Dynamite.

Jay White will wrestle his first match since signing with the promotion two weeks ago, fans will hear from The Elite following their attack on the Blackpool Combat Club, and Chris Jericho will come face-to-face with Adam Cole. That and more can be found in the updated lineup below.

04/19 EDITION OF DYNAMITE FROM PITTSBURGH

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

-The Elite will speak

-Chris Jericho will have a face-to-face with Adam Cole

-Jay White vs. Komander

-The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society