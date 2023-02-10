WWE NXT Superstar JD McDonagh is currently on the shelf with an eye injury.

As noted, this week’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw McDonagh come up short against Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Ilja Dragunov made his surprise return and took out Trick Williams at ringside, with the distraction allowing Hayes to get the win over McDonagh. Dragunov hit the ring and attacked McDonagh after the match, and then chased him through the crowd.

In an update, McDonagh took to Twitter last night and revealed that h e suffered a detached retina in his right eye during the angle with Dragunov.

McDonagh noted that he will miss the weekend NXT live events in Florida. He expects to be out of action for 10-14 days.

“@WWENXTfans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend – Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I’ve got a detached retina in my right eye. Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time. 10-14 days, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em,” McDonagh wrote with the photo seen below.

The Irish Ace defeated The Czar back in late October on NXT TV, and that was the last time we saw Dragunov, until this week. He had been away due to visa issues.

Below is the full tweet from McDonagh:

.@WWENXT fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend – Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I've got a detached retina in my right eye. Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time. 10-14 days, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em. pic.twitter.com/P4GfpbnkUG — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) February 9, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.