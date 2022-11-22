Jeff Jarrett discussed his match at AEW Full Gear during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett and Jay Lethal lost to Sting and Darby Allin in a wild match at the show. Here is what Jarrett had to say:

“This past weekend was surreal. It was really, really surreal. Prudential Center, 10, 11, or 12,000 fans, I don’t know, but it was full. We were late on the card. I was curious to see where the placement was going to be of me and Stinger and the tag. I’ll tell you one thing. Darby puts it in another gear from the time he comes through the curtain. Jay Lethal my man, his mother, his father, I mean, I could talk through a whole podcast on this weekend. His mother and father were there. His brother was there. I met his mother years ago in Wayne, New Jersey. She chased me around the ring when baby boy Lethal was taking on the King of the Mountain. At the very last minute, the Queen, Karen, and my man Codes (his son Cody), they flew up. They weren’t planning on going because we got WrestleCade this weekend. But it’s all kind of surreal. They were there. When Stinger turned around in the middle of the ring and it was just me and him in the ring, that is a moment. Life is about moments. This industry is certainly about moments. But that is a moment that is etched in my brain. I don’t lose sight of the gratitude coming out of it, both of us, our stage of our career, 24 years from our first locking them up in WCW and Tony Schiavone, our podcast mate, him on the call, pretty special.”

