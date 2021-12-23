WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Podcast to discuss his small cameo on the 2013 film Spring Breakers, which featured Academy Award nominee James Franco in the lead and co-starred Disney star Selena Gomez. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reveals how he got the opportunity to be in the film:

“That opportunity literally dropped out of thin air sitting in my desk. I’ll never net because I’ve told the story. I got an email. They said, ‘Hey, Val Kilmer was supposed to read for this part but he dropped out.’ They’re like, ‘We would like for you to read for this.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I thought it was a joke because there’s a cold email that I received.”

Recalls reading for the role and finding out who would be in the film:

“Anyway, I did the read in my office and sent them back and you got it and they said, Oh, yeah, Selena Gomez is in this movie, and Vanessa, all these [stars] and look I’ve got five kids, four of them are girls and you know, years ago Disney Channel and Selena and all that. I was excited that they were going to get the opportunity to meet her on set. but it was a fun part. But I don’t have plans [to go off to Hollywood.]”

