Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled his first impression of Samoa Joe In Zero-1 in 2002. Joe later went to ROH where he found success before joining Jarrett’s TNA Wrestling.

“He’s super talented, super athletic. You know watching him over the weekend and you just think man me and him have worked together a lot. For twenty years now which kind of blows me away. Steve Corino was booking Zero-One at the time. He had the affiliation or history with the NWA title. Hashimoto you know came to Tennessee there’s history there with Hashimoto going way back.”

Quotes via 411 Mania