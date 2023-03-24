Jeff Jarrett will always be synonymous with one object in wrestling…a guitar.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star/Director of Business Development revealed in an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that he has never spent a single dime of his own money on guitars, which he has used for decades to smash opponents over the head.

During the chat, Jarrett also admitted that the guitars he used in his WCW days were much more expensive than other incarnations.

Of my own personal money? $0. It’s always a company expense, but I’ve owned companies and other [stuff]. I can tell you that the WCW guitars were a lot more expensive than the regular ones.

When Double-J was asked about whether he ever learned to play the guitar he gave this as a response.

Absolutely. Good? That’s a debate.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jarrett explained how he ended up in AEW after a wild 2022. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)