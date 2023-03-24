The first three matches have been announced for NJPW’s Collision In Philadelphia pay-per-view.

Collision In Philadelphia will see Eddie Kingston take on Gabriel Kidd, while Alex Coughlin takes on Tracy Williams in a ROH Pure Rules Match. The winner of Coughlin vs. Williams will move closer to a match with current ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

NJPW has announced that Lance Archer will return to the promotion at Collision In Philadelphia, but his opponent has not been named as of this writing. Archer last wrestled for NJPW on December 23, on the losing end of an eight-man match at the Road To Tokyo Dome show in Tokyo, Japan, which was the final match for the Suzuki-gun stable.

The NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event will air live on Sunday, April 16 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will take place the day after the NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington, DC. You can find the current Capital Collision card here. FITE is currently offering a $29.99 bundle with both events, while Capital Collision is priced at $19.99 individually, and Collision In Philadelphia at $14.99. Both events will also be available on a weekly basis at a later date through NJPW Strong On Demand.

Below is the current card for NJPW Collision In Philadelphia:

ROH Pure Rules Match

Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd

Lance Archer vs. TBA

