KAIRI is currently a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

The first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion, who lost the title to Mercedes Moné back in February in a match that was praised by members of the industry, recently broke the news during an interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co. When asked about where she wants to go next KAIRI had this to say through a translator.

“She’s a free agent. She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the US if there’s a chance to go back again. She’s a free agent.”

KAIRI would also be asked about who she would like to face back in the states. The former WWE talent named several stars from her old company including Shayna Baszler, Bayley, and IYO Sky, but also name dropped several stars from AEW like Saraya, Toni Storm, and current AEW Women’s Champion, Jamie Hayter.

Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)